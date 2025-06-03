Chesterfield looking into loyalty points system for away games

Chesterfield are looking at introducing a loyalty points system for away games next season.

The Spireites’ fan-base has grown considerably since the community trust and then the Kirk brothers took over ownership of the club. They averaged 8,500 for home matches, which is the best for 50 years, for their first season back in the EFL, while also taking an impressive 1,000 away.

This year saw season tickets being sold in the North Stand for the very first time, with visiting supporters moved to a section of the East Stand. The number of young people attending has been very noticeable.

Some of their ‘lowest’ crowds are still higher than when they were challenging for promotion in League One 10 years ago. And season tickets are selling slightly better than this time last year, with 5,300 snapped up so far.

The debate around putting a loyalty points system in place for the most popular away games was raised at the end of last season after some fans who had been to large majority of matches missed out on getting tickets for the second leg of the play-off semi-final against Walsall. They argued that it was time that a record of who travelled up and down the country was tallied to ensure it did not happen again in the future.

And it looks like the club has listened to those views as they look into the possibility of how it would work with regards to their IT systems an they are hopeful of doing something to improve the situation.

Our online poll, which received 767 votes, saw 63.9% of people in favour of introducing such a system, with 36.1% disagreeing.

One fan, @Matty_Money, said: “I’m a season ticket holder but only manage to get to 3 or 4 away games normally, due to work. But yes I’d be in favour of a points system and if that means me missing out on play off away games because I’ve not collected enough points then that’s that.”

While another, @Jbroadbent75, posted: “My 3 sons have gone to all 23 away games plus Friday without once struggling to buy tickets. I just make sure I’m on the website when they go on sale. I can’t make it regularly because of work, so under a points system I might not get a ticket for those I can attend with them.”