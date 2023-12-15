Chesterfield look set to receive huge ticket allocation for Watford FA Cup clash

Chesterfield look set to receive a big allocation and cheap tickets for the their FA Cup third round tie against Watford.

The Spireites visit Vicarage Road on Saturday, January 6 for a 3pm kick-off.

Town have reached this stage of the competition for the third successive year – beating Kettering Town, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient this time around.

The Blues have banked themselves almost £120,000 in prize money so far and there is another £105,000 up for grabs in the third round.

Vicarage Road. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chesterfield supporters turned out in huge numbers at Chelsea in the FA Cup two years – taking almost 6,000 – and it looks like they could have the opportunity to take that many again to Watford.

The Hornets have released ticket details for home fans. Normally, the Vicarage Road stand is split in half, with visiting supporters given two blocks to the left of the net. But Watford are only opening the Rookery Stand, Graham Taylor Stand and Sir Elton John Stand to their own fans. This should mean that the Spireites could have the full stand, which holds nearly 5,800, for themselves if needed.

Tickets in the home areas have been priced £10 for adults, £5 for 65 and over, £5 for 19 to 21-year-olds, and just £3 for 18 and under. With Watford now confirming the details, it should mean Chesterfield can announce ticket plans shortly.