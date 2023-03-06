The 23-year-old Scot has scored 14 goals in 36 appearances in the National League this season.

The forward joined Solihull from Cambridge United on a two-year deal in August 2021 for an undisclosed fee and has since bagged 34 goals in 83 games. The Moors secured his services after he notched 12 goals in 25 matches on loan at Weymouth.

The DT understands the Spireites were interested in Dallas before they signed Kabongo Tshimanga.

Andrew Dallas in action for Solihull Moors against Grimsby Town.

According to reports, Dallas, who is out of contract in the summer, could join on loan.

Manager Paul Cook said last week there was a ‘little opportunity’ to possibly strengthen the squad with one or two additions.

The player registration deadline for National League clubs is Thursday, March 23.

The Spireites are in the market to bolster their striker options after struggling to hit the back regularly in recent weeks.

Dallas scored against Chesterfield in the play-off sem-finals last season as Moors won 3-1 but eventually lost to Grimsby Town in the final.