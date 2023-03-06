Chesterfield linked with Solihull Moors striker who was previously at Cambridge United
Chesterfield are being linked with a move for Solihull Moors striker Andrew Dallas.
The 23-year-old Scot has scored 14 goals in 36 appearances in the National League this season.
The forward joined Solihull from Cambridge United on a two-year deal in August 2021 for an undisclosed fee and has since bagged 34 goals in 83 games. The Moors secured his services after he notched 12 goals in 25 matches on loan at Weymouth.
According to reports, Dallas, who is out of contract in the summer, could join on loan.
Manager Paul Cook said last week there was a ‘little opportunity’ to possibly strengthen the squad with one or two additions.
The player registration deadline for National League clubs is Thursday, March 23.
The Spireites are in the market to bolster their striker options after struggling to hit the back regularly in recent weeks.
Dallas scored against Chesterfield in the play-off sem-finals last season as Moors won 3-1 but eventually lost to Grimsby Town in the final.
The Blues are next in action away at Southend United on Tuesday night.