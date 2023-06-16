The vastly experienced 31-year-old, who has made more than 500 appearances so far in his career, can play defensive midfield and centre-back.

His profile shows he is a winner, a leader and is versatile.

Naylor joined Wigan in June 2021, penning a three-year deal. He is still under contract at the League One Latics, but reports claim he is set to ‘quit’ to join the Spireites. The DT understands the reports are accurate.

Tom Naylor pictured in action for Wigan Athletic.

Being able to attract someone like Naylor again highlights the pulling power of manager Paul Cook and shows the determination the community trust and the Kirk brothers have to try and get the club back in the EFL.

Naylor made 36 appearances in the Championship last season, a division he has also played in for Burton Albion.

Before Wigan, he made 150 appearances for Portsmouth, where he was captain, also winning the EFL Trophy in 2019 at Wembley against Sunderland.

And previously to that, he helped Burton Albion win the League Two title and gain promotion to the Championship.

He has also played for rivals Mansfield Town, Derby County, Grimsby Town and Newport County among others.

Despite playing for Cook’s former clubs Portsmouth and Wigan, he has not worked with the Town boss before.

Manager Kenny Jackett, who signed him for Pompey and made him captain, described him as a ‘ball-winner’, adding: “He brings a lot of commitment, a lot of talking and a lot of organisation.”

Despite Wigan’s struggles last season as they were relegated to League One, Naylor had a passing accuracy of 81.4%, a dribbling success of 85.7% and won 58% of his duels.