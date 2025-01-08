Chesterfield-linked striker signs for League Two rival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A player linked with Chesterfield in the January transfer window has signed for a rival.

Michael Mellon, 21, is on the books at Burnley but has been on loan at Stockport County this season. However, due to an injury and other players being in form, he has found his opportunities limited.

The forward bagged 15 goals in 27 games for Morecambe last season and was in-demand last summer, with Stockport winning the race for his signature. But his move to Edgeley Park has not worked out and his loan has been cut short.

The Spireites were reported to be one of the clubs looking at him, and we understand there was some truth in it, but it’s unknown how far their interest went.

Michael Mellon, centre, pictured in action for Burnley's academy. Image: Getty.

And it has now been confirmed that he has signed on loan for Bradford City for the rest of the campaign. The Bantams, who have lost key striker Andy Cook to injury for the season, are two places and four points above Chesterfield in the League Two table, sitting just outside the play-offs in eighth.

On signing Mellon, City boss, Graham Alexander, said: “Bringing Michael on board at this moment is a great boost for us. He is a proven goal-scorer at this level, and we believe he will fit in seamlessly with the group and our style of play. He is excited by the challenge and I am sure he will show everyone the quality he has.”