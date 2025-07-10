David McGoldrick. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Experienced striker David McGoldrick, who was linked with a move to Chesterfield this summer, has signed for Barnsley.

The 37-year-old has penned a one-year deal at the League One club after leaving Notts County earlier this summer. The former Ipswich Town, Sheffield United and Derby County forward was rumoured to be of interest to the Spireites but he has sealed a move to South Yorkshire instead.

McGoldrick netted 17 times in 35 appearances in League Two last season but that was not enough for Notts to win promotion, losing out to eventual play-off winners AFC Wimbledon. His performances also earned him three individual awards and he was named in the League Two Team of the Year for last season.

On joining the Reds, McGoldrick said: “I’m delighted to sign for Barnsley. It’s a massive club with great history. I’ve played at Oakwell Stadium many times and always loved the passion from the fans and hope I can bring smiles and good times to the fans and club.”

Barnsley head coach, Conor Hourihane, added: "I’ve known Didzy for many years and his football intelligence, technical ability, and eye for goal speak for themselves. Beyond that, he’s a top character and someone I know our younger players will look up to. Bringing in someone of his calibre gives us a real boost and I’m looking forward to working closely with him this season."

Barnsley finished 12th in League One last season. They sacked manager Darrell Clarke in March and replaced him with fan favourite Hourihane. Clarke has since returned to Bristol Rovers, who are expected to be one of Chesterfield’s rivals for promotion next term.