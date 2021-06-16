The Shaymen have announced that the 25-year-old right wing-back will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Fan favourite King chipped in with an impressive seven goals, including one against the Spireites at the Technique Stadium, in 35 appearances last season.

His performances resulted in him being voted Halifax’s Player of the Year and named in the Vanarama Team of the Season.

Jeff King, who has been linked with a move to Chesterfield, has left Halifax.

Posting on social media, King said: “I would just like to say a massive thank you to everyone at FC Halifax Town the players, the staff and of course the fans.

"A club which has helped me progress massively in the last two years and a club which has a special place in my heart, leaving me with some of the best memories in my career so far.

"The club has been like family to me and I am grateful for being made so welcome from day one.

"I would like to wish the club good luck in the coming seasons and in the future.”

"We wish him the very best for the future,” Halifax said in a statement.

The Liverpudlian, who can also play midfield, was in Wigan's academy as a youngster.

He has played for a number of non-league clubs and had spells at Bolton Wanderers and St Mirren.