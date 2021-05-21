Curtis Weston has been struggling with an Achilles problem in recent weeks.

As well as the long-term injuries to Tom Denton, Akwasi Asante, Haydn Hollis and Fraser Kerr, the likes of Gavin Gunning, Curtis Weston and Alex Whittle have been playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks.

Having no midweek game has come at a ‘great time’, Rowe says, as it has allowed a few to rest up but it remains to be seen who is fit and available for the weekend.

On the injury situation, Rowe said: “It is the usual at the moment, limping over the line if you like.

“However, there will be a few players I won’t be able to stop playing because they want to do it for the club.

“This week with no midweek game has come at a great time, we have managed to patch a few up and we will see how they train today and who can be available tomorrow.”

Rowe said he did not want to use the injuries as an excuse but understandably felt that the number of players they have had out has been ‘too much’.

Gunning and Weston were not involved in the squad against Wealdstone, while Whittle was only able to make the bench.

So could any of the trio be back tomorrow?