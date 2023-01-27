Chesterfield legend Sean Dyche set for return to management with Premier League strugglers Everton
Former Spireites defender Sean Dyche is set to be unveiled as Everton’s new manager.
The struggling Toffees sacked Frank Lampard with Everton currently second bottom in the Premier League.
It leaves Dyche in pole position after top target Marcelo Bielsa rejected a return to management with the club.
Bielsa had flown to London on Thursday to hold further talks with club officials, which are now understood to be over.
Dyche has been out of work since sacking by Burnley last April.
He will take over a team that have lost 11 of their past 14 matches in all competitions and lie joint-bottom of the Premier League.