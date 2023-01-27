Chesterfield legend Sean Dyche set for return to management with Premier League strugglers Everton

The struggling Toffees sacked Frank Lampard with Everton currently second bottom in the Premier League.

It leaves Dyche in pole position after top target Marcelo Bielsa rejected a return to management with the club.

Bielsa had flown to London on Thursday to hold further talks with club officials, which are now understood to be over.

Sean Dyche is set for a return to management with Everton.

Dyche has been out of work since sacking by Burnley last April.