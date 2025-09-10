Jack Lester.

Spireites legend Jack Lester has been appointed assistant first-team coach at Brentford.

The 49-year-old, who scored 85 goals in 197 appearances for Chesterfield between 2007 and 2013, will focus on individual player development at the Premier League club.

Lester worked with Bees manager Keith Andrews at Sheffield United when Lester was a coach in the academy and Andrews was part of Chris Wilder’s backroom staff. Andrews left the Blades after one year to become Brentford’s set-piece coach before being appointed manager this summer after Thomas Frank departed for Spurs.

“This is a position we’ve been keen to fill for some time,” Andrews said. “We’ve discussed the role with Jack during these last few weeks and, as a club, we feel that he is the right person for this job.

“Individual player development is an area we really focus on. We are a club that helps players improve and get to their very highest level, it is part of our ideology. We want Jack to bring this area together and build on the impressive work done by Steven Pressley over the past four years.

“Jack and I worked together at Sheffield United and got on really well - I’ve seen first-hand how he can develop players, and how passionate he is about developing players. His values tie in with what we are as a football club.”

As well as playing and managing Chesterfield, Lester also played for the likes of Grimsby Town, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United. In total, he made 648 appearances and scored 174 goals.

Brentford have started the season with one win and two defeats.