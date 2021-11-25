Jack Lester.

The Championship club sacked Slavisa Jokanovic earlier today following a ‘lacklustre’ start to the season and have replaced him with under-23s boss Heckingbottom on a contract until 2026.

Lester, a former United player himself and who was heading up the academy, has become the new head of player development at Bramall Lane.

Stuart McCall will be Heckingbottom’s assistant.

Jokanovic was sacked with the Blades, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, sitting 16th in the Championship and seven points off the play-offs after 19 games.

He won his last game in charge on Tuesday night against Reading 1-0, but it was not enough for him to keep his job.

"Following several months of strategic planning and a lacklustre start to the season, the board decided that a change was in the best long-term interests of the club,” United said in a statement.