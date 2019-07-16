Chesterfield legend Jack Lester reportedly close to a return to the club game with Sheffield United role

Spireites legend Jack Lester is reportedly close to a return to club football with a role at Sheffield United.

The Derbyshire Times' sister paper the Sheffield Star has revealed that the former Chesterfield player and manager is set to become the Blades' new academy boss.

In the 15 months since his departure from the Spireites dugout, Lester has worked as Wales Under 21s assistant manager.

Sheffield United are understood to be planning a major reshuffle of their academy, with Lester in charge of the new-look set-up.

The 43-year-old ex Blades and Chesterfield striker was a highly respected and popular coach at Nottingham Forest before taking charge at the Proact in September 2017.

He worked his way up the Forest youth system and was Under 23s head coach when the Spireites came calling.

Lester won nine and drew seven of his 37 games in charge and left after relegation to the National League was confirmed.

As a player, Lester scored 16 goals in 50 games for Sheffield United, before going on to become a Chesterfield legend.

He scored 94 goals in a six-year spell before his number 14 shirt was retired.