Chesterfield left with hefty bills to pay from injury-hit season

Chesterfield have been left with a couple of hefty bills to pay from this season.

Town had a nightmare campaign with injuries, with up to 15 players out at one point over Christmas, which hampered their ambitions of automatic promotion. Some of them were impact injuries which they could not do much about, but they also experienced a number of calf problems. The reasons behind the issues are being reviewed in the hope that they can have a clean bill of health next term.

Director Ashley Kirk is in no doubt that they would have got into the top three had it not been for the injuries, believing they had the best squad in the division if everyone had been fit, and there are many people who would agree with him.

Having not had any big injury problems when they won the National League title, the medical bill has been revealed to be four-and-a-half times bigger than in the 2023/2024 campaign. In terms of how it works, clubs agree how much they pay per month at the start of a season and then they can either be left with having to pay a bit extra if it has been a busy year of injuries or having some funds left to carry over into the following season if it has been quiet.

The Spireites finished 7th in League Two this season.

As well as the injury bill, the club were left having to find an extra £200,000 due to the increase in minimum wage and the National Insurance rate for employers, which was announced by the government in the October budget, impacting the hospitality sector massively. Although Kirk said that season ticket sales will bring in around £1.5m, it is still a big financial hit.

Despite the extra costs, the club is investing heavily in the hospitality area with a large refurbishment taking place with new bathrooms, lighting, bar and carpets as they aim to modernise the experience for fans. There will be different food offerings, as well as on the concourses, as they bid to improve the matchday experience.