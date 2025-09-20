Chesterfield left 'frustrated' after draw at Bromley - reaction

Chesterfield drew 2-2 at Bromley.

Frustration was the main feeling for the Chesterfield camp after their 2-2 draw at Bromley.

The Spireites trailed 1-0, led 2-1, but conceded with 10 minutes remaining at Hayes Lane and the points were shared.

Dilan Markanday and Armando Dobra had two shots blocked from close-range which would have made it 3-1 and that was a big moment in the game, said first-team coach Gary Roberts.

Asked whether they are frustrated at not winning, Roberts said: “Yes, we are. We thought at 2-1 we had a chance to get a third and we probably needed that goal to put them to bed a little bit because you know the ball is coming in your box late on at Bromley.”

Michael Cheek scored his 12th goal against Chesterfield in 16 appearances to give Bromley the lead on 16 minutes. Roberts continued: “It is a set-play, they get a little bit of luck, I don’t know if it is a moment of magic from Cheek or it is a little bit of luck, but he always seem to find a way to score against us. His finish is immaculate and if he meant it it could be one of the goals of the month.”

But Chesterfield fired back after good hold-up play from Will Grigg allowed Dobra to net his fourth of the season on 39 minutes. Roberts said: “It was a well-worked goal. We knew we could hurt them from getting the ball pulled back because they defend the box really well. Our work in the week was pulling crosses back into the second six-yard box and Armando Dobra finished brilliantly and I thought we thoroughly deserved that goal.”

Liam Mandeville put Town 2-1 in front on 67 minutes on his 250th league appearance for the club but sadly it was not the winner. “He has been an unbelievable servant for our club,” Roberts said. “We are made up to get him back fit. He had a little niggle in the summer which we weren’t too pleased with because we wanted him back fresh but he is over that now. He is a big part of our club going forward.”

An own goal from Chey Dunkley made it 2-2 on 80 minutes, with the defender heading into his own net from a corner. On what went wrong from the set-piece, Roberts said: “Without going into too much detail, one or two have come out of their slots and the delivery is spot on. We normally cover that front post space and Chey has reached over for it and unfortunately it has gone in.”

The draw leaves Chesterfield in the play-off places after nine games but they are winless in five in all competitions. Roberts added: “We are in a position where we would probably like a few points but, nine games in, we signed a lot of players in the summer, we are going in the right direction.”