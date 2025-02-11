Chesterfield leave six players out of final squad list

Chesterfield have left out a small number of players out from their final squad list.

The Spireites had to submit their 22-man list, excluding goalkeepers and under-21 players, to the EFL following the closure of the transfer window last week. The players chosen will now be the ones to take them through until the end of the season.

The Blues’ list, published by the EFL on Tuesday, does not include Chey Dunkley, Kyle McFadzean, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Bailey Hobson, Tim Akinola and Kane Drummond. However, they have left two spaces free which means the likes of Dunkley and McFadzean could be added later down the line if they recover from injury before the end of the season. The two free spots could also be used to sign free agents.

Paul Cook has said some players need to leave because they have too many and the omissions of Hobson, Drummond, Akinola and Daley-Campbell could mean they go out on loan.

Bailey Hobson in action. Picture: Tina Jenner

Here is the 20-man squad list (excluding goalkeepers)

Defenders: Sheckleford, Donacien, Williams, Palmer, Grimes, Gordon, Sparkes.

Midfielders: Naylor, Oldaker, Banks, Fleck, Jacobs, Cook, Dobra, Duffy, Mandeville, Colclough.

Strikers: Grigg, Madden, Pepple.

Here are the under-21 players:

Goalkeepers: Thompson, Rinaldo.

Defenders: Araujo.

Midfielders: Olakigbe, Metcalfe, Mohiuddin, Jessop.