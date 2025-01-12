Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield are the frontrunners to sign experienced defender Kyle McFadzean, according to reports.

The Blackburn Rovers centre-back is a player who has been linked with the Spireites before. The 37-year-old does not live far from Chesterfield and is believed to be keen on a move closer to home.

The defender has regularly been named on Blackburn’s bench this season, including against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday, but has only made four appearances in all competitions. As well as Blackburn, he has also played for Coventry City, Crawley Town, Burton Albion and MK Dons.

McFadzean, who started out at Sheffield United before moving to Alfreton, has won four promotions, going up from League One twice, in a 20-year career which has seen him make more than 550 appearances, including 250 in the Championship. According to the Lancashire Telegraph, the Spireites are ‘leading the race to sign centre-half.’

Kyle McFadzean. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images) (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Speaking about McFadzean after Saturday’s FA Cup win, Blackburn boss John Eustace said: "I don't want to lose Kyle, for sure. In the last year, whilst I've been here, he's been top, top professional and a top performer. His performances last season helped the team and the club stay in the league. He has been frustrated at the lack of opportunities and game time this season but the way he is around the group and how he trains is top drawer.

"We have to be fair to Kyle as well. I think he's now 38 and he wants to play football. It is something we will look at it in the next few days. He hasn’t said he wants to leave. But we have to respect Kyle and his age. If there is an opportunity for him to play then that's something we have to consider."