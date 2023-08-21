​Chesterfield Ladies to start new season with trip to Ilkeston

​Ilkeston clinched promotion to the fifth tier of the English women’s football pyramid last season after winning the East Midlands Women’s Division One Central league title.

The following weekend sees Chesterfield Ladies host Rotherham United Women at The Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club Ground in their first home game of the season on Sunday 10th September.

Rotherham United Women finished in sixth place in the East Midlands Women’s Premier Division last season.

Chesterfield Ladies start at Ilkeston.

This game is then followed by another home match on Sunday 17th September against one of the other newly-promoted teams in the form of Grimsby Town Women.

The Lincolnshire side won the East Midlands Women’s Division One North league title last season to secure promotion to the fifth tier.

The last league match of 2023 for the Blues will be a tough home game against promotion contenders Lincoln United Women on Sunday 17th December while Mitch Wilson’s side’s opening league game of 2024 will be the reversed home match against Ilkeston Town Ladies on Sunday 14th January.

The final day of the 2023/24 league campaign sees Chesterfield Ladies travel to Ashby Avenue to take on Lincoln United Women away from home on Sunday 10th March.

Over the past two seasons, Chesterfield Ladies have finished runners-up and third respectively in the East Midlands Women’s Premier Division where only the league winners can be promoted to the fourth tier of the English women’s football pyramid.

In other news, Chesterfield Ladies will face either Handsworth Ladies or Grimsby Borough Ladies away from home in the second qualifying round of the Women’s FA Cup.