​Chesterfield Ladies suffer their first league defeat of the season

Action from Saturday's game between Chesterfield and Ilkeston. Photo: Michael South.

​Imogen Fowler scored what proved to be just a consolation as the Blues were conquered for the first time in this season’s league campaign.

Chesterfield were on the back foot early on in the game. Twelve minutes in, Lily Naylor lunged in on an Ilkeston forward in the box and the visitors were subsequently awarded a penalty.

A powerful strike from the spot into the bottom left corner gave Ilkeston an early lead.

The Blues were eager to respond to the early setback as six minutes later Hannah Baker was played through on goal, however she dragged her shot wide.

Two minutes later Ilkeston were awarded a free kick in a dangerous area and a darting strike forced a good save out of Nic Stokes.

Chesterfield’s best chance of the first half was in the 34th minute. Fowler threaded a splitting pass through the Ilkeston defence which found Georgina Williams on the left wing, she looked up and delivered a cross finding Sophie Marshall; however, she scooped her shot over the bar from close range.

It was a quick start to the second half for the Blues as in the 47th minute Millie Standen was played through on goal; her shot produced an excellent save from Ilkeston’s goalkeeper.

However, just one minute later Ilkeston caught Chesterfield at the other end of the pitch and doubled their advantage to make it 2-0.

It was the visitors’ clinical finishing which proved to be the difference between the two sides on the day as in the 56th minute Ilkeston snatched a third. A well-executed chipped finish looked to have finished the game.

Despite the score line Chesterfield still fought hard to try and get something out of the game. In the 86th minute Williams was presented with an excellent one-on-one chance and forced a superb save out of the goalkeeper – who had been excellent all game for Ilkeston.

With three minutes left to play the Blues did eventually get their goal when Fowler excellently dribbled round the keeper and the ball was bundled into the back of the net for 3-1.

Despite the result Chesterfield still remain second in the East Midlands Women’s Premier Division and sit eight points behind leaders Lincoln United Women with a game in hand.

Focus now turns to the Derbyshire Women’s County Cup semi-final as Chesterfield Ladies travel to Borrowash Victoria Ladies on Sunday 21st January (KO 13:30).

Chesterfield Ladies team: Stokes, Hopkinson, Naylor, Warren, Bailey, Falleth, H Baker, Standen (c), Williams, Marshall, Fowler.

Used substitutes: White, Underwood, Wheatley.

