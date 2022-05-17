Northampton Town are champions having won their games in hand to overhaul Chesterfield at the top, and a goal from Elise Keyworth put Lincoln ahead in the first-half to briefly see them overtake Chesterfield in the standings.

But Georgina Williams' lob levelled the scores in the second-half to secure seecond place.

Speaking to Derbyshire Media Company’s Matt Rhodes, Chesterfield boss Mike Noon said: “This season has been a learning journey for us. Not just for the players but for us as coaching staff too.

Chesterfield boss Mike Noon praised his side.

"There's been some tough away games to travel to where we've not performed quite as well as we should have done. We've dug deep to claim some of the points we got. Next year, with some additions which we're quite confident of securing, we should have a really good squad.

"At times this season, we probably lacked a bit of depth. With a bit more quality and a bit more strength in depth next year, it gives us a good chance to push on for the title hopefully next season and secure promotion which is what we're all wanting to do."

"We know we've got a really good set-up. We've got really good players and some really good people behind the scenes which allows us to operate at the level we do.

“If we can get this club into the fourth tier from where we were four years ago, it would be a remarkable achievement.