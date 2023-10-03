​Chesterfield Ladies secure FA Cup progress

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Goals from captain Millie Standen and Imogen Fowler secured the victory for the Blues who started strongly, creating a chance within the first two minutes when a long free-kick from Eleanor Abercrombie fell in the box to Fowler whose effort fractionally went over the bar.

Some great link-up play between Sophie Marshall, Fowler and Standen then ended with the captain’s shot testing Handsworth’s goalkeeper.

The momentum of the tie soon shifted to Handsworth though when a ball was played through to their striker who tried to lift the ball over Stokes, but the effort went narrowly wide of the mark.

Imogen Fowler steps up to score from the spot. Photo by Julian Barker.

However, the deadlock was broken by the hosts after 25 minutes. Handsworth whipped a free-kick into the penalty area from the right flank, which was met by a brilliant glancing header that went beyond the reach of Stokes to make the score 1-0 to the hosts.

Chesterfield nearly pulled back level instantly but for a phenomenal save from the Handsworth goalkeeper to prevent Georgina Williams from scoring what would have been a brilliant 30-yard effort.

Minutes later, Blues goalkeeper Nic Stokes kept the visitors in the game with a brilliant one on one save against Handsworth’s pacy attacker.

Chesterfield brought the game level in the 39th minute following another long free-kick into the box. This time it eventually fell at the feet of skipper Standen who smashed the ball past the goalkeeper from close range.

The second half started much slower for both teams, with neither side fully taking control of the game. However, in the 68th minute Fowler latched onto a brilliant through ball and was fouled in the box giving the Blues the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot. Fowler stepped forwards and slotted it to the right-hand side of the goal to give Chesterfield a 2-1 lead.

Handsworth began to pile on the pressure and Stokes made a fine save to deny a long-range effort, before Williams was denied by a great stop at the other end.