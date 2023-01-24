Chesterfield celebrate their late leveller. Pic: Michael South Photography

Mike Noon’s side levelled the game on three separate occasions in a rollercoaster ride of a second half which also saw goals for Millie Jebb-Geer and Emma Young.

The hosts certainly dominated in terms of possession in the first half but failed to click when it came to the final third in a frustrating opening 45 minutes.

To the shock of everyone though, it was bottom of the league Arnold who took the lead from out of nowhere in the 42nd minute through a Demi-Leigh Crofts header.

The opening 15 minutes of the second half continued in the same vein as the whole first half until the match exploded into action for the final half an hour.

Jebb-Geer levelled with a brilliant long-range free-kick, her second superb goal inside a week

The visitors reacted excellently and took the lead for a second time just five minutes later through a cool finish by Tasha Leach.

The Blues equalised again just six minutes later when Emma Young reacted well to tap home a rebound off the bar.

Arnold took advantage of more disappointing defending from a set-piece to go 3-2 up in the 75th minute of the game after Hannah Daniel scored from close-range.

