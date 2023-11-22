​Chesterfield Ladies score 17 in Derbyshire Cup thrashing

​Chesterfield Ladies booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Derbyshire Women’s County Cup in convincing fashion on Sunday afternoon following a 17-0 victory at Sleetmoor United Ladies.

Imogen Fowler was among those to hit a hat-trick.

​Eleanor Abercrombie, Imogen Fowler, Millie Standen and Georgina Williams all managed hat-tricks in a game that the Blues dominated from start to finish against a side that play three tiers below Mitch Wilson’s team.

The match also saw Ella Brennan and Jess Smithurst’s first ever goals for the club as the Blues continued their defence of last season’s County Cup triumph.

Chesterfield got off to the perfect start when Williams gave the Blues the lead after only four minutes played when the striker’s 18 yard effort sailed past the Sleetmoor goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

The hosts did well to withstand intense pressure from the visitors for the following 20 minutes but when the Blues made it 2-0, the goals suddenly started to fly in on a regular basis.

The second Blues goal arrived in the 27th minute when Abercrombie’s close range header rippled the back of the net following a 20 yard effort from Standen which smacked off the cross bar. The visitors extended their lead only 90 seconds later when a cool and composed finish from Standen made it 3-0.

On the half hour mark, the Blues hit the cross bar once again following a 20 yard effort from Williams. Fowler was then immediately fouled in the penalty area with the ball still in play and she picked herself up to convert from the penalty spot to make it 4-0.

Just two minutes later, Blues captain Standen added a fifth for the visitors with an excellent finish from inside the penalty area.

Chesterfield added two more goals on the stroke of half-time. Firstly, Williams secured her second goal of the afternoon with an excellent strike from over 20 yards out which found the bottom corner. Just seconds before the half-time whistle, Abercrombie poked the ball home following a goalmouth scramble to increase their lead further to 7-0.

The Blues were absolutely ruthless in the final third during the opening stages of the second half. Two goals from very close range from Fowler were sandwiched by an unfortunate own goal to make it 10-0 to Chesterfield within the first seven minutes of the restart.

A few minutes afterwards, a composed finish inside the penalty area from Williams secured her hat-trick which was then quickly followed by Sophie Marshall’s third goal of the season.

Despite Sleetmoor’s best efforts and excellent work rate, the difference in quality was just too much between the sides and the goals continued to add up in the pouring rain.

A tap-in just after the hour mark secured Smithurst’s first ever goal for the club while Brennan also opened her goal account for the Blues nine minutes later.

Standen became the third player to claim a hat-trick when she scored from just a few yards out in the 72nd minute to make it 15-0 while substitute Chelsea Bailey added her name to the score sheet three minutes later.