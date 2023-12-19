​Chesterfield Ladies reach semis with penalties win

​Chesterfield Ladies advanced to the semi-finals of the Derbyshire Women’s County Cup on Sunday afternoon in dramatic circumstances against Ilkeston Town Ladies at Inkersall Road.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a thrilling 90 minutes where momentum constantly shifted between both teams, the score was level at 3-3 leading to a penalty shoot-out.

Mitch Wilson’s side held their nerve to win the shoot-out 4-2 under the Staveley floodlights and keep their defence of last season’s County Cup trophy going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues advanced the hard way though as they found themselves two goals down after only 17 minutes played, with two goals on the counter-attack that split the defence open.

Chesterfield Ladies celebrate their penalties victory. Photo: Michael South.

A big response from the hosts was needed already. Georgina Williams and skipper Millie Standen both saw efforts inside the penalty area steered wide of the target before a moment of set-piece magic from Williams in the 38th minute brought the hosts back into contention. A sweetly-struck free-kick from 22 yards out smashed the back of the net and secured the forward’s ninth goal of the season.

But it was the visitors who scored a third goal only three minutes after the re-start thanks to an outstanding individual effort.

However, Chesterfield showed remarkable character and determination to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and stage a superb fightback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another moment of excellence from Williams gave the hosts hope in the 58th minute. A powerful run straight down the middle saw the forward break free of the Robins defence. With just the goalkeeper to beat, Williams expertly steered the ball past her and into the bottom corner to cut down Ilkeston’s lead again.

Only two minutes later, Chesterfield suddenly found themselves level at 3-3 on the hour mark. A smart and composed strike inside the area from Standen found the other bottom corner to secure her ninth goal of the season and set up a grandstand finish.

The hosts came agonisingly close to taking the lead for the first time soon after their equaliser as Sophie Marshall saw an 18 yard strike whistle past the wrong side of the post before another free-kick from Williams was hammered just wide of the target with the keeper well beaten.

A heart-stopping moment for the hosts arrived in the 76th minute when Ilkeston suddenly found themselves with a one on one golden opportunity. However, Blues goalkeeper Nic Stokes came to Chesterfield’s rescue with an outstanding block to deny the Robins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield then came desperately close to snatching victory at the death when Williams’ fiercely struck 12 yard shot forced a good save from the Robins keeper.

The final whistle was blown at the end of the 90 minutes to set up an incredibly tense penalty shoot-out finale.

Standen, Hannah Baker, Eleanor Abercrombie and Chelsea Bailey all saw their penalties find the back of the net, but after Ilkeston’s second penalty smacked off the cross bar to hand Chesterfield Ladies the advantage, the Robins suddenly found themselves in the position of needing to score their fourth spot-kick to remain in the competition.