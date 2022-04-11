Northampton Town remain favourites for the title given they have four games in hand on Chesterfield, but with two games for the latter still to play they have points in the bag for their rivals to chase.

And boss Mike Noon was happy with the outcome following the 0-0 draw at Rotherham five days earlier.

He said: “I wanted a reaction after Tuesday night where we dropped two points and it was a tough game as Notts County are a good team and we had to fight to get the three points.

Hannah Baker scored a stunning free-kick.

"We gave them a couple of opportunities to get back in the game which made us change a few things, but credit to the players who went out and score five fantastic goals and made sure we came away with the three points.”

Notts went in front on the half-hour but Chesterfield responded quickly with Georgia Willson’s shot finding its way in via the keeper’s hand.

Kelly Fidler’s long range strike then gave Chesterfield the lead five minutes before half-time.

The second-half began well with Hannah Baker’s free-kick from distance finding the net, but Notts then scored two in six minutes to bring the scores level before the hour mark.

Mille Standen’s penalty then put Chesterfield back in front on 70 minutes, before the same player netted the fifth to round off the win.