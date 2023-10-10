​Chesterfield Ladies produce a fine away day display

Chesterfield were in fine form at Dunton & Broughton. Pic: Matthew Rhodes.

A brace from Blues skipper Millie Standen alongside Lily Naylor’s first ever goal for the club at senior level secured all three points which maintains their unbeaten start to this season’s league campaign.

The victory keeps the Derbyshire side in second position in the East Midlands Women’s Premier Division after three wins and a draw from their opening four league matches.

The visitors started the game very brightly and were rewarded with an opening goal in the eighth minute. A determined Ella Brennan won the ball back superbly on the right wing before firing a long-range effort which cannoned back off the woodwork. The ball fell right at the feet of Standen who forced the ball over the line from only a few yards out.

Mitch Wilson’s side doubled their lead midway through the first half shortly after an enforced substitution when Naylor replaced an injured Jemma Wheatley. In the 23rd minute, the Dunton goalkeeper fumbled the ball when falling down to the ground and Naylor reached it first and rounded her opponent before stroking the ball home into an unguarded net.

Chesterfield almost scored a third in the 36th minute when Standen’s well-struck effort inside the penalty area following a smart pass from Sophie Marshall was palmed away for a corner by the Dunton goalkeeper.

If anything, the Blues were even more dominant in the second half and will feel like they should have won by a bigger margin.

In the 56th minute, Standen found the back of the net from around 12 yards out to make it 3-0 following an excellent powering run and cross from Marshall on the right flank.

Georgina Williams forced a good save from the Dunton goalkeeper following a firm strike on target after 69 minutes while top goal scorer Imogen Fowler saw two attempts on target denied by the keeper within ten seconds of one another in the 83rd minute, as ultimately three goals proved more than enough.