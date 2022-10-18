Chesterfield Ladies net 14 goals in emphatic cup win

Chesterfield were in emphatic form.

A hat-trick from Georgina Williams, braces from Maddi Frances-Creaser, Gina Camfield, Hannah Baker and Millie Standen plus goals from Amy Townsend, Chloe Phillips and Emma Young sealed an enormous victory for Mike Noon's side in the first round of the competition.

And Noon was delighted with the emphatic nature of the win.

He said: “It's great to win the game - the priority was to reach the next round. It was good today to give some players time on the pitch who haven't been playing a lot lately. All of those players have done themselves proud today.

“It was a good performance by the whole squad and it's given us an opportunity to rest some other players as well.

“This competition probably needs looking at a little bit. It could do with being seeded so that teams get a fair shot.

“We set ourselves some challenges before the start of the game. The players achieved that. We set some more challenges at half-time and we almost achieved all of those in the second half. You've got to utilise this kind of game to achieve more than just scoring lots of goals.”