Chesterfield Ladies make it three wins out of three
Chesterfield Ladies beat Anstey Nomads Women 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club Ground to maintain their perfect start to the 2022/23 season.
A superb brace from Amy Pashley plus an own goal from a Nomads defender secured all three points for Mike Noon's side in a hard-fought affair.
Sunday's victory means that the Blues have won their first three games of the season and are two points clear at the top of the East Midlands Women's Premier Division.
And Noon was delighted with his team’s latest success.
He said: “This was the toughest game we've had so far this season. Anstey were playing a tier below last season but they've come here and caused us problems today.
"They weren't allowing us to play. We had some honest conversations at half-time. I didn't think we were playing at the level we expect to be at.
"Fair play to Anstey, they gave us a real test. I thought we were lucky to go into the interval 1-0 up.
"We talked about making the right decisions at the right time during the interval. We weren't doing that in the first half, so we needed to address that. We were encouraging Anstey to close us down quickly as we were taking too many touches on the ball.
"I think we cut that out in the second half. We were in control for large parts of the second half, but we're chuffed to bits. Three games in, nine points, we're top of the table."
Attention now shifts to the Women's FA Cup this weekend as Chesterfield host Pocklington Town Ladies in the second qualifying round.
Noon said: "The FA have increased the prize money in the Women's FA Cup this season which is fantastic. Prize money in the FA Cup could really help the club.
"Everyone knows that our priority this season is to win promotion - but if we can go on a good cup run and generate funds that will contribute to our performances and running of the club, then that will be very important too.”