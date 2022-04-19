Second-placed Northampton Town still have five games in hand on Mike Noon’s team, who themselves only have one more match to play, but once again three points on the board were most welcome.

Chesterfield began the game strongly with Georgia Willson’s early header being well saved, with the hosts nearly scoring themselves moments later with a header that was just wide from a corner.

Sammy Stokes cleared a shot off the line as Oughtibridge continued to threaten, then both Hannah Baker and Eleanor Abercrombie saw efforts go close when a free-kick wasn’t cleared just before half-time, Amy Pashley’s free-kick also being saved as the half drew to a close.

Amy Pashley (left) was the match-winner.

Pashley would again see the goalkeeper save a free-kick midway through the second-half, but the same player wouldn’t be denied on 78 minutes as she struck the winner with a 30-yard strike.

Chesterfield keeper Nic Watson had to be alert to save a late Oughtibridge free-kick, and after Pashley saw another long range strike go just wide, Watson then pulled off a stunning save in stoppage time to deny the hosts once more and the points eventually were safe.