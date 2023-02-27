Chesterfield Ladies edge past Lincoln United to earn crucial win

A first-half goal from Gina Camfield turned out to be the decisive moment as the Blues’ resilient defence kept Lincoln at bay in a nervy encounter.

It was clear that Lincoln came to assert themselves and that was manifested when former Sheffield FC, Sheffield United and Derby County player Ellie Gilliatt found herself through on goal early on. The dangerous forward had just the goalkeeper to beat but scuffed her shot and it was easy for Nic Watson to collect.

However, Chesterfield were quick to bite back with a chance of their own. A low-driven cross from the right wing across the face of goal found Camfield at the back post who blazed her first-time effort over the cross bar from close range.

Chesterfield celebrate Gina Camfield's goal. Photo: Chesterfield Ladies FC.

Just four minutes later, Camfield made amends for her earlier miss. A corresponding piece of play emerged as Georgina Williams burst down the right wing and whipped a low cross into the area. It looked easy for the goalkeeper to gather but she spilt the ball and Camfield pounced from close range to convert and give the Blues a vital 1-0 lead.

Chesterfield almost doubled their lead in the 25th minute. Amy Pashley picked up the ball in midfield and unleashed a powerful strike from 30 yards which crashed off the crossbar.

Lincoln then went on to hit the woodwork themselves shortly after. A wide free kick on the left wing was crossed into the box towards Gilliatt. She was allowed a portion of space and connected with a flick-on header which cannoned back off the right post.

Lincoln were eager to pile on the pressure in the second half. A free-kick from outside the box was fired goalwards but easily saved by Watson. Five minutes later Gilliatt launched a cross into the box which found a teammate, but she saw her effort fly well over the bar.

The visitors’ best chance of the game arose in the 67th minute when a deep cross from the left wing towards the back post fell to a Lincoln player. With everyone anticipating the net to bulge, her first-time effort from five yards out was just wide of the post prompting more frustration for Lincoln.

Whilst Lincoln were on top for the majority of the second half their chances of getting something out of the game took a bitter blow when their goalkeeper was sent off in the 73rd minute. Steph Warren was through on goal and as the goalkeeper rushed out to try and clear the danger the ball deflected off her hand and was subsequently dismissed.

As the second-half progressed Chesterfield looked to grab a second goal for some much-needed breathing space and nearly did so with five minutes left. Williams beat her marker for pace on the right wing and her cross picked out Hannah Baker on the edge of the area who pulled the trigger but shot just wide of the left post.

With time running out Lincoln’s last chance was a free kick on the edge of the area deep into stoppage time; however, the effort was high and wide to the relief of Chesterfield.

This result means Chesterfield are currently in second place in the East Midlands Womens Premier Division and 11 points behind league leaders Notts County; however, the Blues have three games in hand.