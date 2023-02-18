Chesterfield lacked 'killer ball' in draw at Solihull Moors, says Paul Cook

The Spireites controlled the game and had more chances but were held to a goalless draw.

Ash Palmer had a header cleared off the line in the second-half and substitute Ryan Colclough was denied by two great blocks by Alex Gudger and a save from Ryan Boot in the closing stages.

The draw means Town are winless in six games, drawing the last two, and they earned just their second clean sheet in 14 outings.

Paul Cook.

After the game Cook accepted they lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

“I thought we played really well,” Cook said.

“I enjoyed the patience in our play to create really good openings.

“We were never under pressure in the game.

“We had a lot of opportunities to win today.

“We lacked that killer ball. We needed one to bobble in for us today to return home to Derbyshire today with three points that we thoroughly deserved.

“We are just in a bit of a moment at the minute where we are screaming to find ourselves but I enjoyed watching us play today. We were very dominant.

“They (Solihull) are a strong team and today they had to resort to three at the back and throwing defenders on in the hope of holding out. Solihull were very happy in the tunnel after the game. We had them today and that is what we try and do with teams, we try to get them in positions where we are dominant, which means we are not looking to concede chances, and today I think Solihull have missed one chance and with respect that was our doing rather than their doing.

“I enjoyed watching us playing today, especially in the second-half where I thought we controlled the game, especially the latter stages where we continually created chances both left and right side which unfortunately we could not convert.”

On trying to find that spark in front of goal, Cook continued: “It is repetition and good teams do it. Where do you penetrate, crosses in the box, which we probably lacked today, and people going into score goals, so we know there is stuff to work on. But we have stopped a little rot with two draws.”

The point, along with Woking’s defeat, means Town close the gap to third to four points and they have two games in hand.