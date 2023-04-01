The Spireites dominated the game at York Road but could not find the breakthrough.

It means they extend their unbeaten run to seven games but stay fourth in the table, only behind third-placed Woking on goal difference, with six matches remaining.

"I am disappointed, we had enough to win the game,” Cook said.

Paul Cook.

“Great credit to Maidenhead, they are very good at what they do. It is a tough place to come and not many teams come here and win.

“In the first-half we were very solid. In the second-half we went a bit loose.

"In the last two or three minutes I felt we were going to score and that would have been a big win.

"We had so much possession, so much control of the game, but we lacked that cutting edge. When you get to stages of the game when you have played well, you have got to score.

"At times today I felt we were a good footballing team, but that cutting edge was just missing and that is where we have got to be better.

"To be fair to Maidenhead, who came into the game more in the second-half, they probably had one or two opportunities where they might have had some success and that is what disappoints me so at both ends today I thought we could have been better.”

Andrew Dallas had the best chance of the game when he raced through one-on-one in the second-half but after rounding goalkeeper Alexis Andre Junior he blazed it wide.

Cook said: "Dallo will be disappointed. Those are the moments. He has only been at the club a minute, he is still getting to used to our players, those partnerhips will come with repetition.”

Asked if it was a bit of a missed opportunity to go third, Cook replied: "Yeah, course it is. We have just said that in the dressing room. Today is as disappointed as I have been with them on our current run because we have to win the game.”