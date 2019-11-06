Chesterfield knocked out of Derbyshire Senior Cup after defeat to Glossop North End

A young Chesterfield side suffered a 2-0 defeat in the Derbyshire Senior Cup to Glossop North End.

Goals from Mohammed Sheriff and Porya Ahmadi mean the Spireites exit the competition at the third round stage to the Northern Premier League Division One South East club.

Glossop NE v Chesterfield (red), Charlie Wakefield

First-team players Josef Yarney, David Buchanan and Liam Mandeville all played 90 minutes as did Jack McKay and Charlie Wakefield.

The Spireites are back in National league action when they face Chorley on Saturday, November 16.

Chesterfield: Wharton, Render, Gibson, Yarney, Sharman, Buchanan (c), Hutchinson (Turner, 85), Rawson (Smith, 58), McKay, Mandeville, Wakefield

Subs (unused): Emery

Attendance: 150