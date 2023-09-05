Chesterfield issue statement after Companies House update

Watch more videos on Shots!

A notification on the government website states that Phil Kirk is no longer a ‘person of significant control’ at the club.

This relates to a redistribution of shares from Phil to his brother Ashley but we understand that Phil is still fully committed to Chesterfield.

The brothers, who are from the town and are lifelong Spireites supporters, have a 25% stake in the club, with the community trust the majority shareholder.

Although the brothers are not the majority shareholder, the ‘class’ of shares they own means they have a significant say when it comes to decision-making.

In a statement the Spireites said: “An update on Companies House shows the ‘cessation of Phil Kirk as a person of significant control’.

“For clarification, it should be noted that this is as a result of shares being redistributed. The shareholding in the club held by Phil and his brother Ashley has not been reduced.”

Speaking at the last AGM in March, Phil told the room: “I am not going to change the team I support. I am here for the long haul. What I would like to do is get the club into a position where we understand the books, how we make money, how we don’t make money, what needs to change, and then potentially bring in more money, not just my own, but other peoples.”