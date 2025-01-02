Chesterfield interested in young Burnley striker to help ease injury crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reports claiming Chesterfield are interested in signing young striker Michael Mellon are true, we understand.

The 21-year-old is contracted to Championship side Burnley but is currently on a season-long loan at Stockport County in League One. However, the forward has only made four appearances this season, partly due to injury early on and then because the Hatters are going strong in the third-tier. It means his time at Edgeley Park could be cut short to allow him to go elsewhere.

Mellon, son of Oldham Athletic manager Micky, who Paul Cook has a long-standing friendship with, netted 15 goals in 27 games for Morecambe in the first-half of last season before being recalled and loaned out to Dundee. Unsurprisingly, with a record like that, he attracted lots of interest last summer and the Spireites will have to battle it out for his signature again in January now the transfer window is open.

The youngster, who was watching Chesterfield’s match at Bradford City on Boxing Day, came through the Manchester United academy and is a Scotland youth international. With the Spireites set to be without the injured Will Grigg for more than two months, and with Paddy Madden around two weeks away from returning to training, the Blues are in need of some extra firepower to provide Kane Drummond with some help.

Michael Mellon, pictured right, in action fo Burnley's academy.

Cook has said that the window is a ‘big’ one for Town but has also urged caution, explaining that they have to be ‘careful’ not to be blinded by short-sightedness, and instead think about the long-term future of the club. They are keen to get one or two additions in early this month but they won’t be signing a load of new players.

Speaking about the striker Mellon in the summer, Stockport boss Dave Challinor said: “He’s a finisher and scorer of all types of goals, and given the service, we think he’ll have a big impact on League One this season.”

Chesterfield return to action on Sunday at home to Gillingham.