The 30-year-old was forced off during the second-half of the 1-1 draw against York City towards the end of October.

The initial prognosis did not look positive but he is edging closer to being back in the fold.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said on Thursday: "He joined in the warm-up on Tuesday, which is not a big news flash because a lot of lads coming back from injury do that to feel part of the group again. I still think it will be a couple of weeks but it is certainly looking better now than it did when he first came off at York.”

Ollie Banks.

There is more good news on the injury front in that Akwasi Asante, who like Banks has also been out with a hamstring issue, could be in contention to face Solihull Moors on Saturday.

"Akwasi joined in the first-half of training on Tuesday,” Webb told the DT. “He is full training today. I imagine he is available for selection on Saturday. It is a boost. We all wish he was available for more games. There is no one more frustrated than Akwasi than that. When he firing and fit, he is a goalscorer. He is a very experienced player at non-league level, he knows where the back of the net is, so to have him available for the manager’s selection is a massive boost for Saturday.”

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan has been sidelined since the middle of October with an ankle injury and is he another one who is making progress

Webb explained: "He is getting there. What is great for us is that we have got to goalies who are very, very good for this level. Lucas is getting closer to fitness. Ross (Fitzsimons) came in at the time as number two to push Lucas, Lucas got injured, and now Ross is the main man and he is the one who needs to be dislodged. Lucas has been fully supportive of Ross, and when Lucas was in goal Ross was fully supportive of Lucas. They are good lads.”

Manny Oyeleke remains a long-term absentee and is not expected back until 2023.

Webb said: "I spoke to Manny yesterday and it was the famous old saying of ‘getting there.’ I think we are looking at New Year for Manny but the positives are there with him. He is going well with his rehabilitation. He is another who we wish had been on the pitch a lot more than what he has. He is ever so frustrated with that, like Akwasi. But sometimes you can’t help what your body does to you. When he is fit and firing he is one of the best midfielders in the league.”

On whether Oyeleke could be loaned out when he returns, Webb added: "Maybe. It is difficult now because there are not the old fashioned reserve leagues. It is a tough one because sometimes you don’t want to have to go out on loan, you want to try and get in the team as soon as possible. Sometimes you have to weigh things up. With certain injuries, do you want him going down a level where there will be more contact and the pitches won’t be as good.”