Chesterfield’s top scorer has missed the last four games with a hamstring problem.

But the 22-year-old is making progress and it is hoped he will be back sooner rather than later.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said on Monday: “There is a chance, a slim chance. He is training today fully for the first time in a few weeks. It might be a game too soon, who knows, so he will be more of a doubt.”

Armando Dobra.

Ollie Banks injured his knee in a tackle against Dagenham and Redbridge on Easter Monday but was able to continue and he played the full 90 minutes on Saturday against Eastleigh. He had some ice on his knee after the game but there are no concerns over him.

Webb told the DT: “It was a hell of a whack on his kneecap and when you think of those kneecap ones you think of the George Carline one at Wrexham last year where a horrific tackle ended his season. Luckily it (Banks’ injury) was not that bad. It is still a bit bruised and he took another whack on it but that is not that bad, it was just impact, so he will be fine.”

Mike Jones felt some tightness against Eastleigh and was withdrawn in the second-half but that was a tactical decision.

Webb added: “That wasn’t the reason for him coming off. He's not injured. The gaffer just made some tactical tweaks to get the win. Mike is available for tomorrow.”