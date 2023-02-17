Chesterfield injury round-up ahead of Solihull Moors clash
Akwasi Asante’s groin injury is not as bad as first feared.
The striker has missed the last few matches with the problem after suffering it in training.
But scan results show it is not serious and he could return to training next week.
“They found something but luckily it is something quite minor,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.
“I doubt he will be in the squad tomorrow but certainly we are looking for him to get back involved in training next week which is good news.
“If we can keep him as fit as possible between now and the end of the season then that will give us a big chance of getting that third place hopefully.
“Since Akwasi has been at the club his goal return has been excellent. It is just a shame since the bad knee injury that he has had a few niggly injuries. That sometimes happens after big operations as your other muscles catch up with your body.
“It is important we get him right and hopefully keep him fit all the way through the run-in.”
Fellow striker Danny Rowe is still working his way back to full fitness after returning from his loan spell at AFC Fylde.
Webb said: “He is still with the medical department on an individual basis just really getting up to match fitness.
“With how the manager wants to play he wants everyone to bang on their fitness.
“Danny is in the building, working hard and hopefully he will be around the group soon.”
Bailey Clements has been unavailable recently with a minor glute injury but there is positive news on him.
“He is fit for selection and he will definitely be travelling to Solihull,” Webb told the DT.
But there is still no good news on Manny Oyeleke who remains on the sidelines.
Webb added: “It is not looking great again for a period of time. He won’t be back in the near future, sadly.”