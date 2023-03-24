Chesterfield injury news on striker and attacking midfielder ahead of Halifax clash

Striker Paul McCallum is available for selection against Halifax.

The 29-year-old, who has scored four goals in eight starts since signing on loan from Dagenham and Redridge, suffered an ankle knock against Wealdstone but was able to come off the bench for the final minutes against Woking last weekend.

The forward has been doing some light work and jogging in training this week as well as resting.

“He is available for tomorrow, whether he starts or not is another matter,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

“He has been able to have a real week of rest and recuperation to be available for tomorrow. People like Macca are in a much better place with his ankle than he was before Woking but being the soldier that he is he wanted to be involved and play his part which he did.

“Macca is not one who is going to sprint in the channels like Usain Bolt so the fact he has got a bit of a niggle on his ankle is not the end of the world for what he can bring to the table. I think it was felt that (Joe) Quigley would bring some life and energy at Woking, which he did, and Macca came on at the end to shore things up and head a few clear.”

Armando Dobra missed six games with a hamstring injury but made a late sub appearance against Woking and he has trained all week.

“But you have also got Ryan (Colclough), (Andrew) Dallas and (Liam) Mandeville in those three positions behind the centre-forward, who all played ever so well, so once again it is big decision for the manager and us as staff because sometimes if it is not broke, don’t fix it,” Webb said. “At the same time, we will look at how we can affect Halifax and keep other players fresh.”

This week has been the first one without a Tuesday night game since the start of February and the break has been a big plus. The only player not available is Akwasi Asante (groin).