Chesterfield injury news for Wealdstone clash - two ruled out
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spireites return to action this weekend after not playing since Easter Monday. In fact, with the match at Gateshead now moved from Tuesday to Monday, they will have two games in three days.
Town, who secured the title last month, still have their sights set on reaching 100 points and they need five more from their last three fixtures to do that.
The Blues had a number of injuries and some illness in the camp over Easter but things have since improved.
Providing an update on the health of the squad, coach Danny Webb said: “Definitely not Griggy and probably not Colclough. Everyone else is close. James Berry is doing some running today so we will see how he is. It probably did us good those few days. People like Grimesy had a sore hamstring, Palms was struggling with muscle injury, but they are back training. Not having a game at the weekend probably helped us.
"Ideally, you don’t go Saturday-Monday now but I think we have got the players to cope with that.”
Miguel Freckleton played for Sheffield United’s youth side in midweek but he is still on loan at the Blues.
"He is allowed to play for them,” Webb added. “They wanted him to play, it was their request, it got him some valuable game-time. He is definitely travelling to Wealdstone with us and is available for selection.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.