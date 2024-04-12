Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spireites return to action this weekend after not playing since Easter Monday. In fact, with the match at Gateshead now moved from Tuesday to Monday, they will have two games in three days.

Town, who secured the title last month, still have their sights set on reaching 100 points and they need five more from their last three fixtures to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues had a number of injuries and some illness in the camp over Easter but things have since improved.

Ryan Colclough. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Providing an update on the health of the squad, coach Danny Webb said: “Definitely not Griggy and probably not Colclough. Everyone else is close. James Berry is doing some running today so we will see how he is. It probably did us good those few days. People like Grimesy had a sore hamstring, Palms was struggling with muscle injury, but they are back training. Not having a game at the weekend probably helped us.

"Ideally, you don’t go Saturday-Monday now but I think we have got the players to cope with that.”

Miguel Freckleton played for Sheffield United’s youth side in midweek but he is still on loan at the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad