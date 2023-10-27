Chesterfield injury news for trip to struggling Kidderminster Harriers

Goalkeeper Harry Tyrer is available for selection for Chesterfield’s match at Kidderminster Harriers.

The table-topping Spireites visit the newly-promoted side, who are in the relegation zone, on Saturday.

Tyrer missed the midweek win against York City because of a back problem, with Ryan Boot continuing in goal, but coach Danny Webb delivered some positive news on him at Friday’s press conference.

"He is back in full training,” Webb confirmed.

"Obviously that is going to be a real tough decision about who starts. But I don’t think we are going to get too much sympathy of other teams in the league, having to pick from two absolutely fantastic goalkeepers.We have got two top goalies, who have been great this season.

"Obviously I won’t give too much away with what that decision will be.”

Striker Joe Quigley remains out injured with an ankle issue and will be unavailable for at least a couple of weeks.

Webb said: "He has got one of those boots on at the moment, which probably makes it look worse than it is. It is just to keep the ankle in shape really until he is ready to start his rehab.”

But apart from Quigley, the health of the squad is looking good for this weekend.