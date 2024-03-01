Chesterfield injury news for trip to struggling Dorking Wanderers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winger, who has scored seven goals and got six assists this season, has been out since the middle of January with an ankle injury.

Chesterfield travel to Dorking Wanderers this Saturday and had the playing surface not been a 3G pitch then it is likely he would have been involved. But he will not be risked and he is set to make his comeback against AFC Fylde next Saturday.

Coach Danny Webb explained: “I think if it was a grass pitch he might have been involved. With the type of injury that it is, it has been proven that on that sort of surface it is much easier to roll it just because your body is not used to it. For example, Bromley and Dorking players are used to it, their bodies become used to it, used to the impact of the 4G. Lads like ourselves are not because we train on grass. It would be foolish to throw Ryan in on that pitch when we have waited this long. Ryan, I would think, will definitely be available for selection for Fylde.”

James Berry came off the bench in midweek against Barnet following a hamstring problem but he is back to full fitness.

Jeff King has trained all week and will be travelling with the squad after recovering from a sore heel.

But defender Miguel Freckleton remains out with a hamstring injury and he has returned to parent club Sheffield United for treatment. There are doubts whether he will play for the Spireites again this season.

