The Spireites will be aiming to keep up their stunning form at the top of the table when they visit the Spitfires on Saturday.

The Blues are 16 points clear with two games in hand and they have won five on the bounce in the league.

But they will be without Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) again this weekend.

Ash Palmer. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Coach Danny Webb said: “Frecks is hoping to get back on the grass next week. For Ryan Colclough, we were probably being optimistic about getting him back for Eastleigh but it is going to be a game or two too soon, sadly.”

But they will have another option at centre-back to choose from.

“Ash Palmer has been training all week and he is fit for selection,” Webb told the DT.

Eastleigh are 11th, seven points off the play-offs, and they have the top goalscorer in the division in former Spireite Paul McCallum, but they have the leakiest defence, having conceded 58 times.

With Chesterfield also facing Dagenham and Redbridge away on Tuesday night, the squad is staying down south rather than travelling back up after the game.

Webb said: "From the outside people think we are just going to turn up and win games and we have been doing that for the majority of the season but believe me there is a lot of hard work that goes into those wins.

"We are coming up against a striker who we know very well and who is the top scorer by a mile in our league. Physically they are the biggest team in the league and they have got some good players within that.

