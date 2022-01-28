The midfielder, who missed last weekend’s game against Aldershot Town, has been managing an ongoing calf issue which keeps flaring up.

Speaking at Friday morning’s pre-match press conference, first-team coach Danny Webb said: “We will have a look at Manny Oyeleke again today. He is a doubt.”

Meanwhile, captain Gavin Gunning remains out but there is better news on Jim Kellermann, who twisted his hip against Maidenhead United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin Gunning will not be available for Chesterfield's match at Eastleigh on Saturday.

"I think he is going to be okay,” Webb said. “We will have a look today how he is in training. He got a hell of a whack on it at Maidenhead. I think it seized up. He literally could not walk at half-time in the dressing room. At the time you are thinking it might be a bit longer than what it actually has been. We will have another look today and he will certainly travel down to Eastleigh. ”

Jeff King is suspended after triggering a one-match ban for collecting five yellow cards.

Webb told the DT: "Kingy has been great all season. He has scored and contributed many goals. I still think there is room for improvement in him. He could go up another level. He always wants to learn, he asks lots of questions and he wants to improve. He will be a loss but with the players we have got we are more than capable of replacing him tomorrow and hopefully we can get the three points.”

Eastleigh sacked manager Ben Strevens in midweek due to poor results which means both teams will be without a permanent boss on the touchline.