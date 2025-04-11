Chesterfield injury news for Fleetwood Town clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield have got no fresh injury concerns for the visit of Fleetwood Town.

The Spireites sit 10th in the table, six points off the play-offs, with five games remaining. Saturday’s opponents are 13th and three points behind the Blues.

Realistically, Town need to win to keep their hopes of finishing in the top seven alive. Anything other than three points, alongside a win for Grimsby Town who occupy the last play-off spot, would end Chesterfield’s season.

Kyle McFadzean started for the first time since the end of January on Tuesday night after recovery from a knee injury. He was taken off on 70 minutes but he came through the game okay and the decision to withdraw him was so not to risk him.

Harvey Araujo.

Danny Webb said: “The gaffer just felt before he came off that it was time. He has been out for a while. Fadz is fine and available for tomorrow."

With McFadzean back in the fold and Harvey Araujo, who has been in the treatment room since December, now available, all of a sudden Chesterfield have got some numbers in that department after looking very strecthed not so long ago.

"Grimesy came on (against Gillingham) and was excellent.” Webb continued. Palms was excellent throughout. With Harvey back in the frame now we have go four really good centre-halves to choose from tomorrow.”

With less than a month of the season left there is not much time for players to return from injury. Jack Sparkes (knee) and Kane Drummond (foot) could make it back before the curtain closes on the campaign. Tyrone Williams, who suffered a serious injury against Swindon Town in February, won’t be available but he was in attendance against Gillingham.

Webb added: "Sparkesy is back on the grass doing a bit. He might make the last game or two, maybe. Kane (Drummond) potentially. It was great to see Tyrone at our game the other night. I am really pleased for him to be back walking and looking relatively fit. I am sure he will want to get back to work quite soon.”