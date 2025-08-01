Paul Cook.

Chesterfield have got a ‘couple’ of injuries ahead of the season opener against Barrow.

Town, who get the new 2025/2026 campaign underway against the Bluebirds on Saturday, were ravaged by injuries last term and they have already lost defender Devan Tanton to an ankle problem which will keep him out for at least two months. It is unclear whether that is one of the injuries that Cook was referring to or whether there are fresh concerns.

Matt Dibley-Dias, Liam Mandeville and Paddy Madden were seen on a training video released by the club earlier this week so it remains to be seen whether they will be involved.

He said: “As we go into tomorrow’s game we have obviously picked up a couple of injuries, which is always disappointing, but that will be revealed in team-sheets tomorrow.”

Chesterfield did the double over Barrow last season, winning 1-0 home and away. Andy Whing’s side finished 16th last season and they are not fancied to be involved in promotion or relegation this time around. Barrow only lost one of their last 13 games at the end of last season and that defeat was at home to the Spireites in March.

"It will be a really tough game, Whingy sets his teams up really well,” Cook said. “They have got a lot of attention to detail. We have watched them in pre-season, we have studied the games they have played, no different from what they will have done with us. I can’t pre-empt what Barrow will do, I can only go off some of the formations and stuff they have done in the past. I have great respect for managers and other clubs we play, so my big thing is concentrating on ourselves and can we play really well tomorrow. All I can control is how our team play and I certainly know our supporters will be right behind the team.”

If Chesterfield are to challenge for promotion this season, they will have to win more regularly at the SMH Group Stadium than last year. Although they only lost three times on home soil, they drew on 10 other occasions.

Cook added: “A lot of teams will turn up at our stadium and if they score first and if the crowd get a bit edgy then you can get a positive result. If we turn up and we play well, I feel we win the game, obviously if Barrow do the same they will feel the same.”