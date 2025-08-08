Chesterfield injury news for Cheltenham Town clash

Ronan Darcy. Picture: Tina Jenner.

New signing Ronan Darcy could make his Chesterfield debut against Cheltenham Town.

The Spireites started the season with a 1-0 win at home to Barrow last weekend and now attention turns to the first away day of the campaign at Whaddon Road. The Robins took four points off the Blues last term, including scoring a last-gasp winner in February, so Paul Cook’s men will be aiming to put that right this time when they make the trip to Gloucestershire.

Attacking midfielder Darcy, 24, a two-time League Two promotion winner, has trained with Town this week and could get his first outing at his new club after signing on loan for the season from Wigan Athletic.

“He is travelling, he will be involved, whether he starts or not we will wait and see what happens,” Danny Webb said.

In other team news, it remains to be seen whether John Fleck can play any part after missing the win against Barrow with a cracked rib which he suffered in the last friendly against Sheffield United

"He was told by the specialists that it would be a minimum of two weeks,” Webb explained. “It has been the two weeks. We will decide today whether he travels down to Cheltenham. There might be a good chance or there might not. But he should be back in training next week and definitely, without any question marks, for next weekend’s game.”

Devan Tanton (ankle) remains out and he is doing his rehab at parent club Fulham. Janoi Donacien (hamstring) and Enda Stevens (calf), who are both free agents but are with the club, are close to returning to training and then it will be decided whether they can earn themselves any deals. Tyrone Williams has been pictured back on the training ground.