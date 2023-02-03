Chesterfield injury news for Boreham Wood clash
Danny Rowe will travel with the Chesterfield squad for Saturday’s game at Boreham Wood.
The striker has been on loan at AFC Fylde in the first-half of this season and has not played for the Spireites since scoring against Halifax in the play-offs last May.
The forward had problems with illness towards the end of his time at the Coasters but he is back in full training now.
Although he will travel down to Boreham Wood, he is not set to be involved, but it is still a step in the right direction for the 33-year-old.
Coach Danny Webb said: "He is getting there slowly and he will be travelling down to Boreham, I think more for being part of the matchday feeling again, as opposed to being in the squad. It is more for the lad’s sanity really. He has had so much time out of it, through no fault of his own, so I think it will be more for him to be around the group again as opposed to being a part of the matchday squad.”
In other team news, Mike Jones came off at half-time at Barnet last weekend but that was for ‘tactical’ reasons.
Webb said: "No injury. It was a tactical one just to spark it and get a bit of playing going. Jonesy has been fantastic. Sometimes that has to be that sacrificial player that comes off.”
Tim Akinola hobbled off late on at The Hive but there is nothing to worry about with him either.
Webb added: "He is back in training. That was just a whack. He will be available for selection. He is a tough little soldier. He will be fit for the squad.”