It’s second v first in the National League but the Spireites have a healthy 20-point lead going into the clash at The Hive.

Town are winless in three games, their longest run without a victory this season.

Barnet’s form is a bit patchy, having won two, lost two and drawn one from their last five.

Jeff King.

The Blues are hoping to have James Berry back from a hamstring injury which has kept him out of the last two matches.

They will also check on Jeff King, who suffered a sore heel in training at the end of last week.

Miguel Freckleton is going to be missing for at least another couple more weeks with a hamstring problem.

Ryan Colclough has been upping his running in training but is not expected to return just yet. He has been unavailable for the last eight fixtures due to an ankle injury.

Barnet, who beat York City 2-0 on Saturday, have been without their top scorer Nicke Kabamba for the last four games, as well as other key men Idris Kanu and Dale Gorman. The Bees recently brought in former Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and QPR midfielder Luke Freeman. They also have former Spireite Jordan Cropper in their ranks.

Chesterfield won the reverse fixture back in November 4-2, a win that took them five points clear of Barnet at the top. The Bees then lost their next three, which allowed the Spireites to open up a big lead.