Chesterfield injury news ahead of National League clash at FC Halifax Town

Spireites centre-back Tyrone Williams is available for selection against Halifax this weekend.

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 1:26pm

Chesterfield travel to The Shay this Saturday (12.30pm KO).

The defender went off in the first-half of the FA Cup win against AFC Wimbledon last Saturday with blurred vision but he is okay now.

"He is much better,” coach Danny Webb said on Thursday.

Tyrone Williams went off against AFC Wimbledon with blurred vision.

"It was not concussion, we did all the tests.

"At the time we could not take the risk.

"He is training fully today and he will definitely be available for selection on Saturday.”

Fellow centre-half Ash Palmer came on for his debut in Williams’ place and put in a strong performance so it remains to be seen who gets the nod in West Yorkshire.

"It is a great headache to have for the manager,” Webb told the DT.

"It is a tough one.

"Also you are going back to five subs, we had nine at Wimbledon, so you have got four of them who are not going to be in the squad.”

Ollie Banks (hamstring) remains out but could be back for the following fixture against Dorking Wanderers.

"He is edging closer,” Webb said.

"I think this weekend will be too quick for him.

"We are hoping he will be in and around it for Dorking at home next week.”

George Cooper (thigh strain) will also miss out.

"I think he will be struggling for the weekend,” Webb added.

"He was in yesterday with the physio and this morning.

"He may train tomorrow but I think it will be a step too far for him this weekend.”

Town have no other fresh concerns for the weekend, Webb confirmed.

