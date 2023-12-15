Ryan Colclough. Picture: Tina Jenner

The Spireites get their league campaign back underway at Victoria Park on Saturday after it was paused for two weeks because of the FA Cup and FA Trophy.

Colclough suffered a hamstring injury at the end of the Eastleigh game and missed both cup fixtures but there is positive news on him.

Coach Danny Webb told the DT on Friday morning: "He was back training yesterday. We will wait and see today how he gets on, whether it is just too soon for him to be involved tomorrow or not. I would imagine he will travel and be involved but we will wait and see on that. But he is back training with the group which is great news for the supporters.”

But the Spireites will have to do without defender Tyrone Williams again, who has been out for more than a month with a thigh problem. However, he is making good progress and he should be back shortly.

“He is back running, he is looking fit,” Webb said.

"I think Palms and Grimes have been excellent in his absence. And obviously Miguel and young Ryley played in the FA Trophy game. The centre-halves have done ever so well whatever game they have been called upon to play in.

"Tyrone is a lot closer. It is just that last step away from joining in properly. He will probably be joining in next week with the rest of the squad.”

Webb said Town have no other injury concerns and that they will travel to Hartlepool later today after a light training session.